Cobalt Construction Inc. and its owner, Shaun Rudolph, have been fined under Yukon's Environment Act for contravening an environmental protection order related to the decommissioning of a land treatment facility near Destruction Bay.

The company was fined $4,000 plus a $600 victim fine surcharge, and Rudolph was fined $3,000 plus a $450 surcharge.

The government claimed the company had failed to "submit a detailed decommissioning plan for approval" for the Nines Creek Land Treatment Facility, where Cobalt began remediating a fuel spill in 2013.

The defendants were originally acquitted in territorial court, where Rudolph testified the company was under a deadline that required it to test soil samples in March, 2016, when the ground was frozen.

The Yukon Supreme Court reversed the acquittal earlier this year, however, saying the company has many years of experience working in the North, so it was well aware of what conditions are like in March.

The company did inform the government it would begin soil sampling in June, but the government said that did not meet the requirements of the regulations.

Cobalt is also banned from applying for any Environmental Act permits until the fines are paid. The company and Rudolph have until Dec. 31 to pay.