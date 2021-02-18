Yukon children eligible for COVID-19 boosters, third doses on Monday

Starting Feb. 7, young Yukoners are able to receive COVID-19 booster shots or third doses.

The Yukon Government announced in a press release Yukoners aged 12 to 17, who are fully vaccinated, will be eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they are six months past their second dose.

Immunocompromised children aged five to 11, who have already received their primary series, will be able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Third doses are just for people in certain health categories, including immunocompromised, and are different from booster shots.

The third dose is recommended four weeks after receiving a second dose.

Rural clinic locations and dates

A rural clinic will be open on Monday in Carcross.

In other communities such as Haines Junction, Old Crow, Mayo, Dawson City and Watson Lake, clinics will be available within the next week, the release said.

More clinic dates and communities will be added in the coming days.

Appointments can be made on the territory's official website or by calling the local health centres to book an appointment.