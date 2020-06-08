Yukon man ordered to stand trial in deaths of two Whitehorse women

A preliminary hearing in Whitehorse has determined that the man accused of killing Wendy Carlick and Sarah MacIntosh in Whitehorse in 2017 will stand trial for murder.

Everett Chief, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in Carlick's death and second-degree murder in the death of MacIntosh.

His case was in Yukon Territorial Court last week for a five day preliminary hearing.

There is a ban on reporting evidence presented at the hearing.

The bodies of Carlick, 51 and MacIntosh, 53, were found in a Whitehorse home in April, 2017.

Just over a year later Chief was charged with their murders.

Carlick was an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women. Her daughter was murdered in 2007. Angel Carlick's body was found in a wooded area outside Whitehorse. Her killing has never been solved.

A date for Everett Chief's trial in Yukon Supreme Court has not been set yet.

