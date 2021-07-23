Yukon confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19

The Yukon government is confirming seven new cases of COVID-19, all in unconfirmed locations.

This brings the territory's active case count to 72.

The territorial government announced the cases in a news release late Thursday afternoon, saying they were confirmed between from noon on Wednesday to the same time on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases in Yukon since the beginning of the pandemic to 542, with 474 of them confirmed since June 1.

Rapid testing team sent to Watson Lake

The Yukon government also said in the release that a rapid response testing team will arrive in Watson Lake on Friday, due to an increase of cases in the community.

Testing will be available Saturday through Monday in the ambulance bay of the Watson Lake Community Hospital. The Yukon government says more details can be found on its website.

The Watson Lake Health Centre is hosting an adult vaccination clinic on Friday for first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again the following Friday.

Appointments can be made by visiting the territorial government's website or calling 1-877-374-0425.