Yukoners to get first carbon tax rebates this fall — for $43 per person

The first carbon tax rebate cheques will be in the mail starting this October in Yukon, and every person will get $43. The next payment will come in April 2020, also for $43 per person.

After that, individuals — regardless of age — will get four payments annually, and those payments will grow as the carbon tax increases. Yukoners in rural communities will also see a 10 per cent supplement on every payment.

Details of the territorial government's proposed rebate plan were presented on Thursday, a little less than six months before the federal carbon tax comes into effect. The government is asking for feedback on the plan until Feb. 4.

"We have designed a rebate model that returns revenues collected to Yukoners. We've been clear that this was our intention, and today's rebate model follows through on those commitments," said Premier Sandy Silver.

"The proposed model presented today returns 100 per cent of money collected by the federal government to Yukoners, without growing the territorial government."

Silver made carbon pricing a central plank in his 2016 election campaign, pledging that money would be returned to Yukoners as rebates.

Silver says he's confident the rebate system will work, by encouraging Yukoners to cut down on the use of fossil fuels. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Rebates will also be paid to businesses, First Nations governments, and muncipalities, but the value of those may be more variable. For example, businesses will receive the rebate annually as a tax credit, based on its assets that consume or offset the consumption of fossil fuels.

Businesses will receive their first rebate payments in 2020, based on their tax filings for 2019.

Municipal and First Nations governments will also receive their first payments more than a year from now — Apr. 1, 2020 and on Mar. 31, 2020, respectively — but the government says the details of those payments are still being worked out.

Silver says he's confident the rebate system will work, by encouraging Yukoners to cut down on the use of fossil fuels.

"Putting a price on carbon has been internationally recognized as one of the most impactful way of reducing emissions," he said. "Our current business-as-usual situation [means] emissions are not being reduced.

"Yukon is standing on the right side of history in supporting this important work, and that we are joining fellow Canadians in taking action on climate change."