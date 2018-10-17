Yukoners line up for first legal pot sales

People were lined up outside of the new Cannabis Yukon retailer for roughly 30 minutes before it opened Wednesday morning, and the line kept growing through the first hour of legal sales.

"Happy weed Wednesday!'" said Steve Cummings of the Yukon Liquor Corporation, as he opened the store at 11 a.m.

Colin Ruttle was first in line. He came out of the store a short while later with about $90 worth of pot.

"Nice to actually go in there and choose what you want, and get what you want," said Ruttle. "I just got a little bit, to see what they had here."

Ruttle said he bought mutiple strains of cannabis, including a strain called Bubba Kush.

The Yukon government's online sales portal was also supposed to go live at 11 a.m., but it was redirecting users to an information page about cannabis in Yukon. It appeared to be operational shortly after noon.

From $8 to $19 per gram

Only a dozen people were being allowed in the store at a time. Some shoppers coming out of the store were willing to show their purchases to reporters, but many did not want to give their name.

Some described the interior of the store as "bare-bones," and said it was a bit slow dealing with the sales personnel.

The available products range from $8 per gram to $19 per gram but the territorial government has said there will eventually be cheaper varieties, and more expensive "premium" pot.

Ruttle said he's not yet sure whether he'll return to the store, or buy from other suppliers online. He said he'll sample the product and compare prices.

"I've got some other running around to do, but later on tonight I'll be able to sit and partake in a little bit of smoking," he said.

With files from Alexandra Byers