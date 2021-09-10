Canada Votes 2021: Join our Yukon candidates forum Sept. 14

Yukon's federal candidates will face off in the CBC Yukon election forum on Tuesday Sept. 14.

Five candidates are running to succeed Larry Bagnell as the territory's next MP: Barbara Dunlop for the Conservatives, Lisa Vollans-Leduc for the NDP, Brendan Hanley for the Liberals, Lenore Morris for the Greens and independent Jonas Smith.

Dave White, the host of CBC's Airplay, will moderate the forum.

CBC News wants to hear from you — you can submit questions for the candidates at cbcyukon@cbc.ca.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tune in here on the CBC North website, on our CBC Yukon Facebook page or on CBC Radio One.