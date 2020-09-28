Yukon builder creates hotel made up of tiny cabins wedged between trees and rocks
Small crew moved everything 'on their shoulders' to build units in elevated forest lot
A Yukon builder is opening what he calls a landscape hotel — a set of small cabins nestled in a wooded area of Whitehorse.
"They're more popular in Europe and the concept is to set the units in the natural landscape," said Laird Herbert, the owner, designer and lead builder of the project, called the Black Spruce Hotel.
"Typically they have huge front windows that let the natural beauty in. That's what we're trying to recreate here."
Units 'perched' on rocks, in the trees
The four rooms are just under 300 square feet each. They include toilets, electricity and even a kitchenette.
The small spaces are a familiar build for Herbert, who has experience building and designing tiny homes.
Herbert describes the cabins as "perched," on rocks and elevated among trees in a wooded area. They are accessible by a boardwalk.
One challenge was figuring out how to connect plumbing without sewer access.
To solve this, Herbert built a utilidor. It's a concept seen in Inuvik, N.W.T., which sees insulated pipes in an above-ground casing.
The hotel is in a wooded and angled lot across from the Yukon Gardens greenhouse in Whitehorse, off South Access Road near the intersection of Robert Service Way and the Klondike Highway.
As the forest does not allow a forklift to pass, all supplies were moved the hard way.
"The site is all rocks and trees so construction is definitely a little more challenging here. Every single thing has been carried in on our shoulders," he said.
The site has laundry facilities as well as a caretaker's residence, an onsite tiny house in which Herbert plans to stay so he can greet guests and deal with any issues or maintenance."
A new hotel in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Whitehorse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Whitehorse</a> is built in a natural landscape, “perched” on rocks and around trees.<br><br>Laird Herbert hopes its design will stand out in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yukon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yukon</a> <a href="https://t.co/fZMRfWHuoM">pic.twitter.com/fZMRfWHuoM</a>—@YukonPhilippe
Opening a hotel amid COVID-19
The timing of this project could be considered unlucky.
Though construction was mostly done before COVID-19 restrictions were enacted in the territory, Herbert now finds himself opening Yukon's newest hotel at a time when air passenger arrivals and border crossings are down by more than 95 per cent.
"COVID-19 kind of sent us in a bit of a spiral. We laid off the crew and just kind of waited to see," he said.
The hotel is funded through an Indigenous-owned Yukon business development group.
Herbert says he tried applying to banks to obtain a mortgage but "the banks wouldn't look at the project because it was so different."
Instead he obtained a loan and development support from däna Näye Ventures.
Due to the pandemic, the lenders have agreed to a deferral on payments.
"That has saved it in a lot of ways," Herbert said.
"If I had to make payments right away, I probably wouldn't have made it."
With the Yukon-BC bubble allowing some travel, the Black Spruce Hotel is now set to open for mid-October.
"I think now we're just going to go for it, take a chance and see what happens with bookings," Herbert said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.