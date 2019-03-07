'Big expectations' on budget day in Yukon

Yukon Premier and Finance Minister Sandy Silver was staying mum on the details of his government's latest budget, before tabling it in the Yukon Legislature on Thursday afternoon, the opening day of the spring sitting.

It will be Silver's third budget since his Liberals were elected in the fall of 2016. Silver is expected to deliver his budget address mid-afternoon.

"In the past, we've seen previous governments giving a lot of information out, outside of the legislative assembly. We think that isn't the proper way to do it," said Silver, referring to former premier Darrell Pasloski's practice of giving sneak previews of the budget in speeches to the Yukon Chamber of Commerce.

Silver would not say if the 2019-2020 budget will see a surplus or deficit, but hinted at some priorities that might be reflected in the budget — including mental health, education, infrastructure, and housing.

Yukon's Premier and Finance Minister Sandy Silver says mental health, education, infrastructure and housing are some of the priorities for his government's third budget. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

"We have a strong economy. We have a thriving labour market, built upon the lowest unemployment rates in Canada," Silver said.

He said the government also plans to release an economic outlook and a five-year capital plan.

Carbon tax costs

Stacey Hassard, interim leader of the opposition Yukon Party, says he'll be keeping an eye out for costs related to the carbon tax, which comes into effect July 1. Hassard says any associated costs to government should be reflected in this budget.

He says he's not sure how the Liberals will keep their promise to not grow government or have additional administrative costs, when it comes to the carbon tax rebate. Legislation on the rebate will be tabled this sitting.

Opposition party leader Stacey Hassard says he wants to know how the government will administer the carbon tax rebate program, without new administrative costs. (CBC)

According to the government's proposed rebate framework, placer and quartz miners have to "keep all receipts for purchases where the federal carbon levy was applied."

"I don't know how the premier expects, or who he expects, to go through all of those receipts and go through all of that filing process in government, that's not going to create any more work or create any more costs," he said.

Yukon NDP Leader Liz Hanson says she'll be looking at the budget to see how Silver is leading Yukon to act more province-like and be less dependent on Ottawa. Last year, Yukon received just over two-thirds of its budget from Ottawa.

She says Yukoners need to start paying their own way.

"To take seriously the role of government is to generate revenues, to provide services," said Hanson

Hanson's also looking for signs of clear progress, as the government nears the halfway point of its mandate.

"I don't want these little glowing info-graphics from the government, self-assessing how good they're doing," she said.

"We'll be looking for actual data in this budget, comparative data, and some new ideas. So, big expectations — but hey, that's what they're elected for."