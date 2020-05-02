Kegs pile up at Yukon brewery as draft sales fall flat during pandemic

A Whitehorse brewery is worried about the "best before" date on its kegs of draft beer.

Yukon Brewing has a large supply of beer in kegs. But because of COVID-19 prevention measures, untapped kegs are piled up in an industrial-sized cooler.

If they sit too long, they become unpalatable.

"We have a lot of kegs over here in our place, plus we know Yukon Liquor Corporation has kegs in their place as well. And it does have a shelf life," said Bob Baxter, president of Yukon Brewing.

"Eventually, it will exceed that shelf life and you've got to make some hard decisions. I guess the obvious one is, you just dump them."

He says the shelf life of a keg is anywhere from around three to six months, depending on the type of beer.

Baxter says Yukon Brewing can distil the beer to extract the alcohol but it's a cumbersome process — especially with keg beer.

"Emptying kegs into a still is not easy," he said.

Many restaurants and bars in Whitehorse serve draft beer, but the taps have been sitting idle because of public health restrictions. Baxter says keg beer is unpasteurized, and his company hasn't sold any of it for six weeks now.

He says bottled beer sales have been steady and canned beer sales have increased during the last six weeks. He continues to brew some of the company's most popular beers, such as Ice Fog and Yukon Gold.

Baxter says if the day comes when he has to dump kegs, he is going to look away.

"It's never good. We had to do that before, when we had a beer that didn't turn out the way we wanted it. It happens from time to time, and I just look the other way," he said.

"Sometimes there is a tear involved."

He says with any luck, Yukoners will be able to still enjoy some of the summer with a pint of their favourite craft beer on tap.