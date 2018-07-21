Bibles in the bush: Yukon's Braeburn Christian camp marks 50 years

For Stella Martin, it's been a decades-long labour of love.

"You don't know the impact you have on a child until years later, they see you on the street and they say, 'hey, you're the lady who baked bread with us at Braeburn!'" Martin said.

Martin has been involved with Yukon's Braeburn Lake Christian Camp Association since the 1980s, as a camp director, organizer, cook — and yes, baker.

Not just Bible study: campers at Yukon's Braeburn Lake summer camp take a brisk dip. The camp is celebrating its 50th year this summer. (Submitted by Stella Martin)

Later this month, she'll be back at the camp to celebrate its 50th anniversary — and she's hoping a lot of former campers and counsellors join her.

"We're looking for people that want to come and share the stories, and memories and pictures, and get the word out there," she said.

The rustic camp sprawls over several acres on the shore of Braeburn Lake, about an hour's drive north of Whitehorse. Every July, kids between the ages of six and 14 come to stay for a week at a time. The camp can accommodate about 50 campers and counsellors at any given time.

"When you get to sleep in a log cabin with no heat, no running water, and an outhouse, it's pretty cool for some kids that never get that chance," Martin said.

'You're eating together, you're doing all these other activities together, you're learning about an individual on different levels, and making friends,' Martin said. (Submitted by Stella Martin)

Since its creation, Braeburn Camp has been owned and operated by an association of local church congregations, of four different denominations — Roman Catholic, Anglican, United and Lutheran.

"I think it's lasted because different energies have come from the different four churches, and different skill sets," Martin said. "I think it's lasted because everybody's pitching in."

Beverly Brazier, a United church minister and the president of the camp's board, agrees.

Campers range in age from 6 to 14 years. (Submitted by Stella Martin)

"We differ in our approaches to things, and our understanding of things, of course we do, but everybody in all those four churches have a passion for kids and a passion for nature and a passion for the Gospel," Brazier said.

"How could you not work together in a cause like that? It's wonderful."

Not just Bible study

Martin says her faith is what's driven her to be so involved over the years — it's a major part of Braeburn camp's mandate — but she says campers are not just studying the Bible all day.

On any given day, campers will spend an hour in Christian education, but they'll also spend an hour learning canoe skills, Martin says.

"In camp, you're living together, 24-7. You're eating together, you're doing all these other activities together, you're learning about an individual on different levels, and making friends," she said.

"You can build messages about God for them, through all sorts of different activities."

'Everybody in all those four churches have a passion for kids and a passion for nature and a passion for the Gospel," said Beverly Brazier, president of the camp's board. (Submitted by Stella Martin)

At the same time, Brazier says, the camp is "very rustic."

"It's not the kind of camp where you go horseback riding and exploring the internet," she said.

"[Campers] develop leadership skills, and confidence, and a community of friends that will last a lifetime — and a chance to explore their faith in a safe way, and ask questions."

Braeburn camp's anniversary celebration takes place July 27 to 29.

Onward, Christian paddlers. 'It's not the kind of camp where you go horseback riding and exploring the internet,' Brazier said. (Submitted by Stella Martin)

