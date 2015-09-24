Some Alaskan residents rejoice as Yukon borders open to U.S. neighbours today

As of Monday, U.S. residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now allowed to enter into Canada for non-essential travel.

This means travellers eligible to enter Canada and that meet specific criteria will not have to quarantine upon arrival. They will have to provide a quarantine plan if one is needed.

CBC spoke with residents of two Alaskan towns that sit along the Yukon-Alaska border to hear their plans once travel restrictions lift.

Skagway, Alaska

Leigh Horner says she has felt trapped within her community.

"I miss my friends in Whitehorse," Horner told CBC

Leigh Horner's attempt at replicating one of her favourite treats she normally buys in Canada, Bick's hot peppers. 'Honestly though ... they were not as good,' Horner said. (Submitted by Leigh Horner.)

"I miss camping on the pass. I missed going to a cousins 90th birthday party in Nova Scotia and being able to see my sister in Vancouver."

Horner says she is also missing one of her favourite snacks.

"I miss going to the Superstore for Bick's hot peppers and Miss Vickie's potato chips," she said.

"I had a friend send me three bags last year via an essential worker."

Since Horner hasn't been able to buy her treats in Yukon, she has begun to make them herself.

"I did try making my own version of Bick's though," she said. "Honestly though … they were not as good. I won't even attempt to make my own Miss Vickie's."

Mayor Douglas Olerud says there's a relationship people build when they see 'each other out fishing, in stores, on the path snow machining.' (https://www.hainesalaska.gov/)

Haines, Alaska

"We're really excited about the opportunity to come visit Canada," said Douglas Olerud, mayor of Haines.

"I think the protocols that have been implemented for full vaccination, COVID tests, should keep it safe for everybody."

Olerud says the last year and a half has been really hard for his community.

"There's so many recreational opportunities that we use in the Yukon," he said.

"Skiing, snow machining, hiking. That's a big part of our recreational area."

Many residents of Haines also travel to Whitehorse, and Haines Junction for groceries and social gatherings. For Olerud, the first stop once he enters the territory will be the dentist office.

"I haven't went to the dentist in two years now because I haven't been able to get across the border for it," OIerud told CBC.

"It's not very fun and sexy sounding thing but, yeah, I want to get my teeth checked."

Family reunion

Olerud said Yukoners are like extended family and he is looking forward to seeing them.

"Just that relationship of seeing each other out fishing, in stores, on the path snow machining you build up a relationship and a friendship with people," Olerud explained.

"It's like you don't have that family reunion every year and you miss out on your crazy uncle or whatever that you haven't seen in awhile and it's always good to catch up with them."

Both Olerud and Horner agree that it will be nice to visit Yukon but hope the U.S. federal government follow suit and allow Canadians to cross into the states.

"I just hope that everybody from Haines and South East Alaska that does make it into the Yukon follows the protocols that Canada has put in place," Olerud said.

"We look forward to seeing the Canadian on this side of the border just as much as we're looking forward to going across the border and visit you guys in the Yukon."