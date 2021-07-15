Tusks, horns and skins, along with firearms, seized in Yukon border stop
2 U.S. travellers were stopped in May trying to enter Canada with protected goods
Canadian border officers in Yukon seized a stash of restricted firearms and protected animal goods from a couple of U.S. travellers trying to enter Canada in the spring.
A news release on Thursday from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in Yukon says it happened on May 25 but did not specify which border crossing.
According to the release, two U.S. travellers tried to enter Canada and were held for secondary examination by CBSA officers.
Officers found a collection of seven restricted firearms, along with a prohibited firearm and 15 prohibited magazines.
They also seized dozens of animal products, most of them protected goods under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
The animal products include:
- Two tusks, two ornaments and 13 pucks of ivory.
- Seven pieces of whale baleen.
- Three bobcat skins.
- A bear skull and paw.
- A walrus skull.
- Two sheep horns.
- Two sealskin hats.
- A turkey talon.
The traveller who claimed ownership of the goods faces two criminal charges — unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of prohibited devices. The person was also charged with smuggling and making false statements under the Customs Act.
The person also had to pay $8,500 to CBSA for the release of their vehicle, and a $1,200 fine under Canada's wildlife trade laws. The seized animal products were collected by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The accused person was scheduled to appear in court earlier this week, the release says.
