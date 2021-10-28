Yukon to offer COVID-19 booster shots to everyone 50 and over beginning Nov. 1

Clinics will provide COVID-19 booster shots to Yukoners 50 years and older beginning Nov. 1 in Whitehorse, Carcross and Watson Lake.

Health officials said in a Thursday news release that Yukoners in other communities will have booster shot clinics "within the next six weeks" after that.

Until now, residents of long-term care homes have been the only Yukoners who were eligible for booster shots.

"COVID-19 boosters will help protect Yukoners who are at a higher risk of severe infection from COVID-19 and reduce the spread of the virus in our communities," said Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee in the release.

The release stated the territory is beginning with those aged 50 and older because they are at the higher risk of having severe illness from the virus.

Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, said the measure is the next step in the territory's "vaccine guidance," which includes two doses for everyone who is eligible, and three doses for those who are immunocompromised.

Elliott said the booster is available to Yukoners 50 and over six months after they've received their second dose.

The release stated booster doses may become available to people who are younger than 50 later, once it is recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.