Boil water advisory issued for Yukon flood-risk areas
It applies to private well users in the Southern Lakes, Lake Laberge, Kusawa Lake and Takhini River areas
The Yukon government has issued a boil water advisory for areas now dealing with high water and flooding.
The advisory applies to people who use private wells in the Southern Lakes, Lake Laberge, Kusawa Lake and Takhini River areas.
A news release on Wednesday afternoon calls the advisory "a precautionary measure to protect public health."
It says flood conditions pose a risk of groundwater being contaminated by disease-causing bacteria and viruses.
Water should be boiled for at least two minutes before consuming it or before using it to wash dishes, fruits or vegetables, or brush teeth.
Emergency officials also say that rising water can mean that oil from residential tanks gets into the groundwater. People who suspect such contamination, or notice unfamiliar tastes or odours in their water, should opt for bottled water. Boiling will not remove chemicals or hydrocarbons, the advisory states.
Officials also advise residents to ensure they have at least a 72-hour supply of clean water on hand, in bottles or jugs.
