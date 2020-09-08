Whitehorse man killed while hunting bison over the long weekend

A man from Whitehorse died over the long weekend after a bison charged at him during a hunting trip, according to the Yukon Coroner's Service.

The incident — which resulted in the death of 43-year-old Terry Joseph Arthur Still — happened in the Champagne area early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Yukon chief coroner's office. Still was hunting in that area since Friday evening with his wife and a family friend, according to the news release.

According to the coroner's recount of events, Still and another hunter from Whitehorse came across a bison and fired shots from a distance.

The bison fell to the ground and Still walked toward the bison while the other hunter headed toward their all-terrain vehicle, according to the news release.

"It is believed that when [Still] approached the downed bison it quickly became mobile and charged," states the news release.

A photo of Terry Joseph Arthur Still, left, posted to a GoFundMe page over the weekend. (Ashley Fewer/GoFundMe)

Still fired more shots into the bison "but sustained fatal injuries from the charging animal," according to the coroner's office.

The bison is said to have died because of its injuries about 100 metres from where it charged at Still, states the news release.

RCMP and conservation officers from Haines Junction and Whitehorse responded to the incident with the coroner's office. The investigation is ongoing.



"Yukon Coroner's Service offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Still," states the news release.

A GoFundMe page started over the long weekend which raised more than $10,000 as of Tuesday says that Still ran a home business with his wife, and was the "sole provider for their family."