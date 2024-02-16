Yukon sex offender is back in court

A Yukon sex offender previously convicted for using Facebook to contact two pre-teen girls and trying to arrange meetings for sex is back in court, facing a new set of criminal charges — including sexual assault related to the abuse of an underage person.

Billy Dean Callahan-Smith is charged with a count each of sexual interference, sexual assault, and administering a noxious substance — cocaine. All of which allegedly occurred on Aug. 8, 2023. He's also facing charges for stealing and committing mischief on a property on Oct. 17 of that same year.

Court documents state that the alleged crimes happened during the summer of 2023 when the victim was under the age of 16. Callahan-Smith allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim's name is under a publication ban.

The charges come after Yukon territorial court Judge Donald S. Luther, crown prosecutor Leo Lane, and defence lawyer David Tarnow all expressed concerns over significant risks of re-offending after Callahan-Smith's 2015 conviction.

At the time, lawyers urged the Yukon government to send Callahan-Smith to a renowned rehabilitation program for sex offenders in Alberta, but the government refused to pay. Instead, he was released on two years' probation to live with his parents.

Callahan-Smith's probation forbid him from contacting any children and attending places where children gather, such as pools and public parks.

On Friday, Callahan-Smith made a brief court appearance by video while in custody. His initial bail hearing was adjourned after defence lawyer Mark Chandler told the judge that Callahan-Smith's family needs more time to work on a plan for his release.

Callahan-Smith will be back in court on Feb. 22.