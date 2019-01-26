Yukon 'cowboy at heart' Bill Thomson dies at age 97

Family and friends of the late Bill Thomson made their final farewells to him at a get-together last week in Whitehorse.

Thomson died on Jan. 15 at age 97.

He had already had a long career in the oil business when he and his family moved to Whitehorse around 1970.

His daughter Tracy Bendera said after working for White Pass for about eight years he retired.

It was then Thomson made perhaps his biggest mark on the territory.

Thomson was an avid outdoorsperson who continued backcountry trips on horseback until age 89. (Submitted by Thomson family)

As a justice of the peace in Whitehorse for 14 years, he was often the first person people accused of a crime would appear before in court.

He also served as a coroner and a citizenship court judge.

Bendera said Thomson loved the law and didn't shy away from saying what he thought when he was on the bench.

"He had a lot of impact and made some changes to people that maybe were going down the wrong road or whatever," she said.

Bendera said her father was an avid outdoorsperson and a "cowboy at heart" for his entire life. She says he continued to ride his horse on trips into the backcountry until he was 89.

For decades, dogmushers and snowmobilers joined forces to commemorate the era when mail was delivered by dogteam. However, in 2004, they made their last journey. CBC's Mary Walden reports on the last run of the Carcross to Atlin Commemorative Mail Run, founded by the late Bill Thomson. 3:01

Thomson was also a dog musher.

He founded and organized the annual Carcross-to-Atlin Commemorative Mail Run from 1975 to 2004.

Any account of Thomson's life has to include his wife Millie, said Bendera.

"My mother and father were married for 73, almost 74 years," she said.

"And I can honestly say that they adored each other and loved each other. To the bitter end, they were an amazing example of a wonderful loving relationship."

Losing him leaves a void in the family's life, she said. He was a great father, said Bendera.

"Honest, respectful, opinionated, stubborn — but I respected him more than anything in the whole world."