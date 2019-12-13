Yukon conservation officers euthanize bear breaking into Braeburn structures

Yukon conservation officers euthanized what they're describing as an "emaciated" grizzly bear in Braeburn, a small community about 110 kilometres north of Whitehorse on the Klondike Highway, on Jan. 15 after it was found breaking into structures looking for food.

It's the fourth bear to be euthanized since November.

A written statement posted to the Yukon Conservation Officer Services Facebook page on Jan. 18 said officers located and tracked a "large, male bear that was in poor condition" after receiving reports about the break-ins.

Along with being emaciated, the bear had "extreme tooth wear" as well as "multiple injuries to the face and paws" it likely received while breaking into structures, according to the statement.

"The bear's poor condition is likely why it either did not den, or came out of denning to find food to prevent starvation," the statement says.

"The bear had been active and roaming the area, indicating that it was food stressed. The bear demonstrated willingness to break into structures in search of food — a behaviour that would have likely continued — creating a significant public safety hazard."

'Last resort'

Euthanasia is seen as a "last resort" when it comes to dealing with bears, Environment Yukon spokesperson Diana Dryburgh-Moraal told CBC on Jan. 18, but a high risk to public safety has been a factor in all four cases so far this winter.

"The bears have been in extremely poor condition," she said. "They have in common the fact that their teeth have been extremely worn down, they've been emaciated and they're sick, and that puts them at a higher risk of being a danger to humans."

The three other bears were in the Haines Junction area, about 150 kilometres west of Whitehorse.

While Dryburgh-Moraal acknowledged there have been more bear advisories than usual this winter, she said that "it's not actually that unusual for bears to be out and about throughout the year, whether it's July or January.

"The most likely reason that bears are still active in the winter is that they haven't built up enough body fat to survive hibernation, and there's a couple of reasons that that might happen," she said.

"The most important one is food availability — if there aren't enough berries or salmon available on the land, they will be motivated to stay longer to meet their food needs. Following that, their body size becomes really important, especially with older bears, because they are bigger and so their energy needs are that much (larger) as well."

She added that Yukoners should remain "bear-aware" all year round and take safety measures like carrying bear spray — keep it tucked in your jacket or someplace warm — and securing attractants even during the winter.

Bears or any wildlife posing a risk to humans can be reported to the TIPP line at 1-800-661-0525.