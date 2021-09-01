Yukon issues COVID-19 exposure notices for 2 backpacker hostels

Yukon health officials have issued COVID-19 exposure notices for two backpacker hostels, in Whitehorse and Haines Junction.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott said in a news release on Tuesday that anybody who was at the following locations should monitor for symptoms:

Beez Kneez Bakpakers Hostel, Whitehorse, Aug. 17 to 19.

Wanderer's Inn Backpackers Hostel, Haines Junction, Aug. 21 to 27.

Anybody who was at those locations on those dates and is experiencing symptoms is asked to isolate and arrange for testing by calling 867-393-3083 or booking online.

Active cases

As of Monday afternoon, Yukon had 21 active cases of COVID-19 and officials had confirmed the territory's first case at a long term care home.

Of those 21 active cases, 15 were in Whitehorse. The others were in Ross River, Dawson City and Watson Lake/Lower Post.

Ross River was down to three active cases on Monday after reaching double-digits a couple of weeks ago.

Also as of Monday, 87 per cent of all eligible Yukoners had received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82 per cent were fully vaccinated.