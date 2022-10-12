Yukon Arts Centre workers go on strike, picket outside concert

Workers on strike from the Yukon Arts Centre (YAC) picketed outside a sold-out concert at the Whitehorse venue on Tuesday evening, while urging ticket-holders to skip the show and ask the facility for a refund.

It was the first job action by the unionized workers since the most recent round of contract negotiations broke down. A strike vote was held last month.

Yukon Employees Union president Steve Geick said the YAC was given strike notice on Friday. He said the union represents about 15 or 16 YAC workers, most of whom are casual or contract employees.

Tuesday evening's job action was announced shortly before a sold-out concert by musician Basia Bulat. In a statement, the union asked ticket-holders to "stand in solidarity" with the striking workers.

"We are asking patrons not to cross the picket line," Geick told CBC on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement posted on Wednesday, the union claims that the sold-out show started late and the theatre was only about one-third full. It said that YAC managers were working to run the event.

The Yukon Employees Union shared this photo of striking Yukon Arts Centre employees picketing outside the Whitehorse venue on Tuesday. (Yukon Employees Union)

Several comments posted on the YAC Facebook page about Tuesday's concert blasted the facility management for not advising ticket holders ahead of time about the labour dispute. Some people said they would not cross a picket line to attend.

YAC management declined comment on either Tuesday's event or the labour dispute.

Dispute over wages and 'respect,' union says

Geick says the dispute is focused on wages, and treating casual and contract workers with "respect."

"They need to pay people a decent wage to be able to afford to live here and continue working," he said.

Geick said the union is prepared to resume negotiations but management does not seem willing.

"I guess you could say both sides have drawn their line in the sand," he said.

"The employer doesn't seem to want to get back to the bargaining table. They've had their opportunities. They don't want to talk to us."