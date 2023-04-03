Yukon RCMP charge man for sending sexually explicit material to youth

Yukon RCMP have charged a man for criminal harassment and for making sexually explicit material available to a child, after he allegedly sent lewd messages to a youth through social media.

Police said in a news release on Monday that they're also looking for more potential victims in the Whitehorse area.

RCMP say the investigation began in February, after a youth received the lewd messages through "multiple" online platforms, from an unknown person.

The Yukon RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit took over the investigation and a search warrant was executed in March. The man was later arrested.

He was released on conditions, to await future court appearances. Conditions include not using or possessing a computer or device capable of accessing the internet, and not attending any place where there are likely to be people under the age of 18.

Police said they are not naming the man charged, or releasing any further details, in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

Monday's news release says investigators believe there may be other victims in the area. They're encouraging anyone who has received "repeated, ongoing lewd images and/or messages from an unknown source" to contact police or "another trusted source."

The release cites the Yukon's Sexualized Assault Response Team (SART) as a confidential resource for victims to report sexual offences that may or may not include assault. SART can be reached at 1-844-967-7275.

"Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process," the release states.