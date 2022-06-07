Yukon archer wins bronze medal at Pan Am Championship

After a successful debut on the world stage, Emmett Kapaniuk, a Whitehorse archer, is feeling confident that he's right on the mark.

Kapaniuk returned Monday from the 2022 Youth and Masters Pan Am Championships in Halifax where he and his teammate, Bailey Mathers, took bronze in the U18 compound mixed team event.

This was the 16-year-old's first international competition.

Kapaniuk is looking forward to competing in the national archery championships in PEI in July. (Submitted by Emmett Kapaniuk)

Kapaniuk said the win gave him a renewed sense of his skills.

"I was pretty shocked to be able to come back with a medal," said the archer who a week ago didn't think he would place on the podium.

"You know, all the nerves and stuff are just nerves. And when it comes down to it, I can put the arrow into the tent," he said.

Kapaniuk was one of 175 archers from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean participating in the six-day championship.

Kapaniuk also competed in the men's compound side, in the U18 division. In the quarterfinals, there was a double-Canadian face off between Keegan Crawford and Kapaniuk. Crawford took the win.

After a successful week, the young Yukon athlete has his eyes set on the national championships next month on Prince Edward Island.

The 2022 event was the first time Canada hosted an international archery tournament since 1982 in Joliette, Quebec.