Alaska Highway project in Whitehorse clears environmental screening stage

The Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board (YESAB) is recommending the controversial Alaska Highway reconstruction project in the Whitehorse airport area be allowed to go ahead with no substantial changes.

That means a tunnel under the Alaska Highway for pedestrians and cyclists that some people had called for will likely not be constructed.

The assessment board has recommended, however, that after the project is completed, which could be as early as 2022, the government should monitor the average speed of vehicles on the 1.5-kilometre stretch of highway, do a daily count of the number of pedestrians, cyclists and any other vulnerable people using intersections, and do an audit of what's being done to make the highway corridor safer.

The territorial government said in a news release Wednesday that it accepts those recommendations.

Concerns have been raised that creating a much wider four-lane highway will lead to speeding.

Longtime Hillcrest neighbourhood resident Jim Gilpin says he hopes the Yukon government will reconsider some of its Alaska Highway reconstruction plans. (Dave Croft/CBC News )

Longtime Hillcrest neighbourhood resident Jim Gilpin is still hoping officials will reconsider the plans. The neighbourhood lies along the western side of the construction area.

He had argued against the proposal to close one of the two access roads into the airport and says of the two roads, the government chose the wrong one to close.

Gilpin is also asking the government to take another look at a planned pedestrian/cyclist tunnel underneath the highway. He said when that idea was evaluated, the planners chose the wrong place to situate a tunnel if one was to be built.

He said there is a much better site nearby.

"Probably cost almost a million dollars less than what was proposed, so I'm just concerned that [the Department of] Highways was dismissive of the idea," said Gilpin.

A public meeting regarding upgrades to the Alaska Highway was held at the Yukon Transportation Museum in Whitehorse in November. (Steve Silva/CBC)

YESAB said in its recommendations document that it "empathizes" with concerned citizens.

But it says it has to measure the government's proposal against what the situation is now.

It says the proposal is a safer alternative for all road users.

The government wants to replace a number of turn-offs along the highway with two intersections with traffic lights, to provide access for vehicles and pedestrians to the airport, Hillcrest, and a commercial area.

The project needs still needs final approval from the government.