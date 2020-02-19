Plans for Alaska Highway work in Whitehorse flawed, say critics

A longtime resident of Whitehorse's Hillcrest neighbourhood says the Yukon government should postpone its Alaska Highway reconstruction project in the city.

The $12-million dollar project has been in the works for several years and has met some opposition and a lot of questions.

The government is planning to rebuild the Alaska Highway in the airport area, in three phases over the next 10 years.

Jim Gilpin said the government's plans are flawed, and they need to be reconsidered.

Gilpin said it's too late to stop the first phase at the south end of the project area. It's set to begin this spring.

But the two later phases of reconstruction, sandwiched between Hillcrest and the airport, should be called off, he said.

Gilpin said he's particularly concerned about plans to close the existing north access to the airport leaving just the southern entrance. That will cause congestion, he said.

He said choosing to close the north entrance makes no sense at all.

A map laying out the third and final phase of the Alaska Highway upgrades set to begin in 2022. (YESAB)

"About three quarters of the traffic leaving the airport turns right and heads north on the highway," said Gilpin.

"And certainly the transit buses, they run parallel to the highway on the service road and then exit at the north end."

Other neighbourhood critics have also found problems with the upgrade plans. For example, some have said the plan does not do enough for pedestrians and cyclists.

Other concerns and suggestions

Gilpin has other concerns, too. He says the speed limit has been set for 60 km/h in that area, but says the government is building a four-lane highway designed for at least 80 km/h.

According to Gilpin, the first thing to do is tear down a large aviation maintenance shop that sits right next to the highway, Gilpin said.

That would open up other options for the new highway configuration, he said.

"Which [the Department of] Highways recognizes needs to be moved, but they haven't acknowledged that that is the first and foremost thing that ought to be done prior to any design and development of the area of the highway north of Burns Road," Gilpin said

Gilpin said there's no reason the project has to be completed over the next few years.

He points to government figures indicating the Alaska Highway is busier to the north and south of the reconstruction area. That's because much of the highway traffic is turning off to go downtown.

The government's plans for the reconstruction are currently before the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) for review.

More than 20 individuals and groups have filed critical comments calling for changes to the plans. YESAB's public comment period closed this week.

CBC asked the Yukon government for an interview about the planned upgrades. A government spokesperson said somebody could be available later Thursday.