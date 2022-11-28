Man shot by police in Whitehorse was a former Air North employee

Yukon RCMP confirmed Monday that one if its officers shot a man who was threatening Air North employees with a gun last Thursday.

Few other details were released during a news conference Monday morning in Whitehorse.

Reporters heard that the man, who was living in Alberta, was a former employee of Air North and knew many of the employees present at the Air North cargo complex.

Scott Sheppard, commanding officer of the Yukon RCMP, said the man's family asked that the deceased not be named.

Speaking at the press conference, Sheppard said that police received a report about a male with a gun at the Air North cargo office at 12:37 p.m. on Nov. 24. The man threatened Air North employees and "an altercation occurred."

RCMP arrived shortly thereafter and at around 12:50 p.m. Sheppard said "one officer discharged his service firearm."

Part of the Air North cargo complex in Whitehorse. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Officers then began first aid and the man was transported to the Whitehorse hospital and pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the Yukon RCMP for the incident.

"As is standard practice for incidents that involve serious injury or death," Sheppard said.

Transport Canada is also investigating the incident to learn more about how the man gained access to Air North's secured compound.

Sheppard said police could only provide limited details because of the multiple investigations taking place — by Yukon RCMP, ASIRT and Transport Canada.

Yukon RCMP are working with police in Alberta and Saskatchewan to learn more about the deceased male, including timelines about his movements leading up to his death.

Sheppard noted that police in Yukon had had "limited interaction" with the man.

He also noted that the gun the man was carrying was a non-restrictted long gun.

Sheppard said he is expecting an update from ASIRT Monday afternoon, and may be able to provide further details thereafter.

An autopsy for the deceased is scheduled for Nov. 30, in Abbotsford, B.C.

Sheppard said that no employees on scene, members of the public or RCMP were seriously physically injured.

He said there is no further risk to the public.