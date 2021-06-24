Yukon reports 4th death related to COVID-19

Another Yukoner has died from COVID-19, according to the territory's chief medical officer of health.

It's the territory's fourth death related to COVID-19, and the second in a little more than a week. The territory's third COVID-19 related-death was announced on June 14.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced the latest death in a news release on Wednesday evening. No details were given about the deceased person.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hanley said there were three Yukoners with COVID-19 being hospitalized, and one of them was outside of the territory and in intensive care. Of the two people hospitalized in Yukon, he said one was considered "stable" while the other was in more serious condition.

The Wednesday evening news release also said there were four new confirmed COVID-19 cases since noon that day, with three of those in Whitehorse and one in an unnamed rural community. The active case count was 103.

The news release also says that several individuals who had previously been counted as recovered have been again added to the active case count because of "persisting symptoms."

All testing results since June 4 indicate the gamma, or P.1 variant, officials have said.