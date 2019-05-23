Federal gov't to provide $40M for affordable housing in Yukon

The Yukon government is going to get $20 million over the next five years from the federal government to build affordable housing units in the territory.

"We will endeavour to bring 75 to 79 new units into the market in the next five years," Pauline Frost, the minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation (YHC), said at a news conference Thursday morning.

This money is part of a $40 million chunk set aside for Yukon from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

The corporation will manage $20 million and own the properties.

Some of the projects being funded via the corporation's share include a men's shelter in Watson Lake and a duplex in Destruction Bay, according to a YHC spokesperson.

The other $20 million will be doled out through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and "go toward the new construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, and mixed-use affordable housing, supporting Indigenous governments, community housing providers and private sector projects," according to a Yukon government news release.