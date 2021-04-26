2nd Yukoner dies with COVID-19, officials say

Yukon reported a "COVID-19 associated" death Monday, the second for the territory so far in the pandemic.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, Yukon's chief medical officer said the person's death was caused by "unrelated health conditions."

"The person contracted COVID-19 near the time of death and is therefore considered a COVID-19 associated death," the release says.

It was the territory's 81st case since the pandemic began.

A Health department spokesperson says the person was not in Yukon when they died, and did not contract COVID-19 in the territory. There is no exposure risk in the territory, according to officials.

The Health department says COVID-19 may have contributed to the deceased person's demise, but the infection is not considered to be the cause of death.

The deceased was a resident of rural Yukon. Officials said no other information about the person would be provided.

Yukon reported its first COVID-19-related death in October. That person was an "older" resident of Watson Lake who had "significant underlying medical conditions," officials said at this time.