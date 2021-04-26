2nd Yukoner dies with COVID-19, officials say
Person had contracted COVID-19 but death was caused by 'unrelated health conditions'
Yukon reported a "COVID-19 associated" death Monday, the second for the territory so far in the pandemic.
In a news release on Monday afternoon, Yukon's chief medical officer said the person's death was caused by "unrelated health conditions."
"The person contracted COVID-19 near the time of death and is therefore considered a COVID-19 associated death," the release says.
It was the territory's 81st case since the pandemic began.
A Health department spokesperson says the person was not in Yukon when they died, and did not contract COVID-19 in the territory. There is no exposure risk in the territory, according to officials.
The Health department says COVID-19 may have contributed to the deceased person's demise, but the infection is not considered to be the cause of death.
The deceased was a resident of rural Yukon. Officials said no other information about the person would be provided.
Yukon reported its first COVID-19-related death in October. That person was an "older" resident of Watson Lake who had "significant underlying medical conditions," officials said at this time.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?