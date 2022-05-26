Yukon reports 26th COVID-19-related death

A 26th Yukoner died from COVID-19, according to the territorial government.

Its COVID-19 dashboard indicated the death Wednesday. The government did not release any other information about the death.

It is the first COVID-19-related death in the territory since April 28 .

The dashboard also indicates there is no one in the Yukon who is currently hospitalized because of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, 140 Yukon residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The positivity rate in the territory, which is based on PCR lab tests, stands at 17.8 per cent, a decrease from late April when it stood at 29.9 per cent.

The Yukon government lifted on March 7 the majority of public health measures it had put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On May 24, the requirement to wear masks in schools and school buses was lifted by the Department of Education. The department said it took the measure based on information from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

That office said that after reviewing the number of cases in the territory during April and May, the Yukon was "at a stage in the pandemic where mandatory masks are no longer required."