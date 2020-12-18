Yukon 211 helpline running out of funding

Yukon's new 211 helpline is in need of a lifeline, if it is to continue picking up Yukoners' calls.

The non-emergency number is run by the United Way Centraide Canada which helps direct people to government services, charities, legal aid, cultural groups and other support in their community.

Jaime Boyd, executive director of United Way Yukon, said the latest numbers show Yukoners are calling the service about 50 times a month on average.

The service was brought to Yukon thanks to emergency pandemic funding last year as a federal boost launched 211 across the three territories and across Canada as a whole.

Initial funding from Employment and Social Development Canada was scheduled to last until March 31.

It was then extended to June 30 with some additional money. But that deadline is coming soon.

"Our challenge right now is to find other sources of funding to keep the service going. We see it as valuable," Boyd said.

While the line is confidential, United Way Yukon does have some information about the kinds of help people are looking to find.

"About a quarter of the calls are health related, another quarter of the calls are mental health related and then as we sort of go down the list it's income and financial assistance, housing, legal advice, substance use, that kind of thing. So it's a pretty wide range," Boyd said.

For now, anyone in Yukon can call 211 to ask a question about available services.

The service is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day.