Yukon reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the Yukon.

In a news release Monday afternoon, Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical officer of health, said the two deaths bring the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the territory to 20 since the start of the pandemic.

"Out of respect for the individuals and their families, we will not be releasing any additional information," Elliott said in the release.

It stated a death is attributed to COVID-19 when the disease is either the cause of death or a contributing factor.

"This verification is important because severe outcomes and morbidity are key indicators that inform guidance and decision-making to manage public health in response to COVID-19," the release reads.

No new hospitalizations

According to the Yukon government's COVID-19 website, there have been no new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since Feb. 4. It indicates there are 49 new reported cases since Feb. 4, for a total of 128 reported active cases.

It says the seven-day average for new cases is 20.9 per day, it also indicated there is a 37.5 per cent test-positivity rate.

The website states that as of Monday, 92 per cent of eligible Yukon adults and children have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89 per cent have received a second dose and 53 per cent have received a third dose.