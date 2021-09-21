Yukon reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, declares outbreak in Grade 4 class in Watson Lake

Yukon is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 across the territory since Friday. Sept. 17.

The number of active cases across the territory now stands at 30.

Of the 12 new cases, eight are in rural communities, three are from out-of-territory residents who were diagnosed in Yukon and one is in Whitehorse.

Classroom outbreak

Dr. Catherine Elliott,Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, also declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Grade 4 class at Johnson Elementary School in Watson Lake.

In a Monday night news release, the Yukon government said there are three cases related to the outbreak.

"It is most likely that these cases caught COVID-19 within their class cohort and there is no indication of spread in the school beyond this class," reads the government news release.

It added that teachers, educational assistants and students are currently isolating as they were directed to do last Friday, when the government issued a public exposure notice for Grade 1 and 4 classes at the school.

"We are well prepared for this outbreak and our schools remain safe places for our children," said Elliott in the news release.

The government is urging Grade 4 students and staff to get tested whether they're experiencing symptoms or not, if they haven't been tested after Sept. 17, stated the release.

The direction provided to the Grade 1 class — that students and staff that are not fully vaccinated self-isolate until Sept.19 and monitor for symptoms until Sept. 23 — remains unchanged.

The release said testing is available at the Watson Lake Community Hospital. A rapid response team will arrive in the community of about 800 and rapid testing will be available beginning Tuesday.