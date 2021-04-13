Yukon reports 1 new COVID-19 case, expands exposure notice for April 3 Air North flight
Notification issued for Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport terminal between 4 and 5 p.m. on April 3
Yukon reported one new case of COVID-19 Monday night, as health officials expanded an exposure notification related to an April 3 Air North flight.
The case is a Whitehorse resident and is linked to a previously announced case involving an out-of-territory worker who travelled to Yukon, the territorial Department of Health and Social Services said in a Monday night news release.
The person is self-isolating at home and contact tracing is underway, says the release.
This is Yukon's 75th confirmed case since the start of the pandemic.
Exposure notice issued for Whitehorse airport terminal
Yukon health officials also expanded a possible exposure notification for Air North flight 4N538 after "receiving further information related to the previous notification," according to the release.
Anyone who was on the April 3 flight from Vancouver to Whitehorse that departed at 1:35 p.m. and arrived at 3:59 p.m. and who has COVID-19 symptoms should get tested. Anyone who was on the flight but doesn't have symptoms can also get tested.
Additionally, anyone who was at the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport terminal between 4 and 5 p.m. on April 3 should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any arise, says the release.
Everyone who was on the April 3 flight should continue to follow their self-isolation plans, the release says. They can leave isolation to get a COVID-19 test, but must resume isolating after they've been tested.
Health officials say anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms should self-isolate, take the online assessment, and arrange for a test by calling 867-393-3083 or booking online.
