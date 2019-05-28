Yukon coroner identifies 2 killed in Whitehorse plane crash

Yukon's coroner has released the names of two men killed in a plane crash in Whitehorse Monday.

In a news release, Chief Coroner Heather Jones said Charles Eric Benson, 56, of Palmer, Alaska, and Jeffrey Brian Babcock, 58, of Wasilla, Alaska died when the 1952 Cessna 170B they were flying crashed shortly after takeoff from the Whitehorse airport. The plane was registered in Benson's name.

Jones said the two men bought the aircraft in Minnesota May 25 and were headed for Palmer, Alaska. The men arrived in Whitehorse Monday afternoon from Watson Lake, and took off for Anchorage less than 90 minutes later.

Jones said the two men were confirmed dead at the scene.

She added the coroner's office is still investigating the crash alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the Yukon RCMP.