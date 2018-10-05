RCMP charge male youth, adult woman in 2 Iqaluit taxi robberies

A male youth and an adult woman have been charged in connection with two recent taxi robberies in Iqaluit.

The first robbery happened on Sept. 25 around 9:30 p.m., when the youth allegedly pointed a firearm at the taxi driver and demanded cash before fleeing on foot with the money, according to a news release from RCMP.

The driver was not physically injured, police said.

A similar taxi robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said. In the second incident the youth and a woman were the suspects.

Police said the two demanded money from the taxi driver before running away. The driver was unharmed.

Accused facing several charges

The youth is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, uttering a death threat, pointing a firearm at a person, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

He appeared in court in Nunavut on Thursday.

The woman has been charged with armed robbery with a knife, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

She was also scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, but the court appearance was moved to Friday. Police said she remains in custody while they continue to investigate.

Police have not named the two individuals charged.