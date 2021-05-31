Nunavut to start vaccinating youth aged 12-17 on June 15

Youth in Nunavut will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting next month, health officials announced Monday.

Nunavummiut aged 12 to 17 will be eligible for doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the same vaccine used in youth vaccination campaigns in N.W.T. and Yukon, starting June 15.

The vaccine was approved for use in children as young as 12 by Health Canada on May 5.

Mass clinics in Pangnirtung, Pond Inlet and Clyde River from June 15-17 will start off the vaccination campaign, while Iqaluit will hold its own mass clinic at the Iqaluit Curling Club from June 16-19.

The clinics were made possible by a trade of Moderna vaccines for Pfizer doses with Ontario, Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer, confirmed.

"Right now, the priority will be on youth," he told reporters Friday. But those who have received a first dose of Pfizer in another jurisdiction can be added to a waitlist at their local health centre, to receive a second dose "if they have doses left over that would otherwise go to waste."

Most second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at mass clinics in mid- to late July.

A health worker prepares to administer the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in this file photo. The vaccine will be available to youth in Nunavut starting mid-June. (Vincent Thian/AP)

Residents of six communities — Chesterfield Inlet, Grise Fiord, Kimmirut, Resolute Bay, Qikiqtarjuaq, and Sanirajak — will need to make an appointment at their local health centre to receive either dose of the vaccine.

Also on Friday, Patterson said the territory's vaccination rates are high enough, amid dropping active case numbers, to ease some public health restrictions put in place in the wake of an outbreak in Iqaluit.

As of Monday, there are nine active cases of COVID-19 in Iqaluit. No new cases were reported in the territory Monday.

Full list of Pfizer clinic dates

Youth aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to receive a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the following times: