Dawson City teens want to create photography book of Yukon communities

Some Dawson City, Yukon, teenagers are starting a photography project to connect with other youth across Yukon.

The Tr'ondek Hwech'in Youth Centre is working to create a photography book that illustrates each Yukon community.

Vanessa Oliverio and Kale Michon came up with the idea to visit each Yukon community to speak with young people who live there, and take photos of the area.

Together, they will put together a collection of photos and stories that represent the experience of growing up in northern communities.

"We get to see how different people view their communities in ways that we haven't," said Michon.

The Tr’ondek Hwech’in Youth Centre plans on taking six young people to Old Crow to meet with youth and collect stories and photos for the project. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

The Youth Centre has been fundraising to visit the first community on its list, Old Crow, at the end of September.

It has raised $4,500 to send six youth with two Tr'ondek Hwech'in Youth Centre support workers, but it needs to raise another $1,500 to have enough for the trip.

"[Old Crow]'s the most northern community in the Yukon and we have some youth that really want to see it" said Oliverio.

Air North has sponsored three round-trip plane tickets from Dawson to Old Crow for the project.

"That's going to help out a lot when it comes to our budget," said Oliverio.

The Youth Centre has been organizing with Old Crow to plan a roundtable discussion with young people, about changes they would like to see in their communities, said Oliverio.

The plan is to also speak with local elders to learn about the history of the area, and add those stories to the book.

"[The book] will help youth decide where they want travel in the Yukon, what they want to see, and what kind of communities they want to see," said Oliverio.

After Old Crow, the Dawson City youth would like to travel to either Haines Junction or Watson Lake for their next community visit.

Gwyneth Williams, youth coordinator for Tr’ondek Hwech’in, has been working hard to help the youth organize the project. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

"We are so keen to help them make that a reality," said Gwyneth Williams, Youth Coordinator for Tr'ondek Hwech'in.

"If we are able to bring youth together and to share those stories and those experiences and make those connections, the better the youth feel connected to their communities as a whole," said Williams.