2 teenage boys face sexual assault and robbery charges in Whitehorse

Two teenage boys were arrested early Friday morning and are facing sexual assault and robbery charges, said Yukon RCMP in a press release.

Shortly after midnight Friday, police say they got a report of sexual assault and robbery that happened in downtown Whitehorse, near Second Avenue.

Police say they found two boys who matched the descriptions for the suspects "immediately" and arrested them.

The victim was an adult woman, and she didn't know the two teenagers, say police.

The boys are 15 and 16 years old and were scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Both are facing sexual assault and robbery charges, while one is facing multiple breaches of court conditions.