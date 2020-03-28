Skip to Main Content
Iqaluit RCMP investigating youth injured by police car in Pond Inlet
An unidentified young person was injured by a police car after sliding into a road, requiring a medevac.

An unidentified young person was injured after sliding down a hill in Pond Inlet, Nunavut. (Nick Murray/CBC)

Iqaluit police are heading to Pond Inlet, Nunavut to investigate after a youth was injured by a police car and required a medevac.

A release from the Iqaluit RCMP Saturday morning said around 8:22 p.m. Friday, a young person sliding down a hill "crossed the road and collided with a police vehicle."

"The youth was immediately taken to the Pond Inlet Health Centre and later [medevacked] out of the community for further medical treatment," the release reads.

The release said the injured youth is "in stable condition and in the care of a parent."

Iqaluit RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call (867) 979-1111 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

