Young Iqaluit father facing serious charges in child abuse case

RCMP in Iqaluit say they have charged a young father after his infant child was brought to the hospital with "severe physical injuries."

RCMP say the child was brought to the Qikiqtani General Hospital on Wednesday. According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, staff treated the infant and contacted police and Family Services.

"Following an extensive investigation into the injuries sustained by the infant, the infant's father, an Iqaluit youth, has been charged," the statement said.

The charges are criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to provide the necessaries of life for a child.

The child's condition is not known.

The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 21.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.