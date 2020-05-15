Young person arrested after vandalism at Whitehorse school

RCMP in Whitehorse say a young person has been arrested in connection with some vandalism at a Whitehorse school earlier this week.

Police said they were called to École Émilie-Tremblay early Monday morning. Officers found 36 broken windows.

No one was found inside the school at the time, and police say it didn't look like anyone had gained entry.

Workers were at the school later on Monday, boarding up the windows. The school is currently closed to students because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCMP say they're investigating the vandalism as an act of mischief over $5,000.

The young person arrested was released on conditions and will appear in court on July 7.