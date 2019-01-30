Police lay charges in April 2017 death of Kugluktuk woman

The Nunavut Major Crime Unit has laid charges in relation to the April 2017 death of Margaret Ogina.

In a press release Wednesday, police said a Kugluktuk youth has been charged with murder. The youth can not be named due to a publication ban.

Ogina, 46, was found dead in a home on April 10, 2017 by police. Police say they had gone to the home to check in on a woman who, according to friends and family, had not been heard from in a while.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Feb. 5, 2019.

Police say crisis response teams have been requested to assist the families and community.