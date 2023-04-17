Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Youth accused of Fort Smith homicide facing new charge

A young person who was charged with second degree murder last year in Fort Smith is alleged to have committed an assault while on remand in North Slave Correctional Complex.

Youth appeared before justice of the peace on single assault charge Monday

Sarah Krymalowski · CBC News ·
Image of a building with a sign that says 'Yellowknife Courthouse'
A youth appeared before a justice of the peace by video at the Yellowknife courthouse Monday in relation to an alleged assault that occurred while he was in custody. (Walter Strong/CBC)

A youth accused of a Fort Smith homicide appeared before a justice of the peace in Yellowknife Monday by video-conference in relation to a new charge.

The youth, who cannot be identified because he was under 18 at the time of the homicide, is accused of assaulting someone at North Slave Correctional Complex.

The youth has been detained at North Slave Correctional Complex since he was charged with second degree murder in Fort Smith last March.

On March 04, 2022, police issued a shelter-in-place order in the 2,500 community of Fort Smith after someone was found dead in the community. 

On March 06, 2022, police arrested the youth and charged him with breaking and entering attempting to steal guns. Later, he was also charged with second degree murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Since the youth was 18 years old at the time of the alleged assault, he will be tried for the offence separately from the earlier charges that occurred last year. 

He will have a bail hearing for the assault charge on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sarah Krymalowski

Reporter

Sarah Krymalowski is a reporter with CBC North in Yellowknife. She previously reported from Iqaluit. You can reach her at sarah.krymalowski@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now