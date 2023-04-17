Youth accused of Fort Smith homicide facing new charge

A youth accused of a Fort Smith homicide appeared before a justice of the peace in Yellowknife Monday by video-conference in relation to a new charge.

The youth, who cannot be identified because he was under 18 at the time of the homicide, is accused of assaulting someone at North Slave Correctional Complex.

The youth has been detained at North Slave Correctional Complex since he was charged with second degree murder in Fort Smith last March.

On March 04, 2022, police issued a shelter-in-place order in the 2,500 community of Fort Smith after someone was found dead in the community.

On March 06, 2022, police arrested the youth and charged him with breaking and entering attempting to steal guns. Later, he was also charged with second degree murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Since the youth was 18 years old at the time of the alleged assault, he will be tried for the offence separately from the earlier charges that occurred last year.

He will have a bail hearing for the assault charge on May 1.