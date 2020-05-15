Your North: Best photos for the week of May 17

What's that? Is it the smell of spring in the air? We at CBC North think it might be based on all of the great photos submitted to us this week.
We saw fishing in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, ice breakups right along the Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, and some beautiful birds making their way back to Yukon.
Thanks to everyone for submitting photos this week, enjoy your long weekend and stay safe. And if you snap any great pictures along the way, send them in for next week's edition!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.