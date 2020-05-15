Your North: Best photos for the week of May 17

What's that? Is it the smell of spring in the air? We at CBC North think it might be based on all of the great photos submitted to us this week.

We saw fishing in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, ice breakups right along the Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, and some beautiful birds making their way back to Yukon.

Thanks to everyone for submitting photos this week, enjoy your long weekend and stay safe. And if you snap any great pictures along the way, send them in for next week's edition!

"Here is my dad Simon Hiqiniq Sr., he and my mom went to Ningihiukvik, spent eight days there and caught [a] little over 20 fish in that time span. He told us that he lost a bigger one, the fishing hole was a little too small. About 51 miles (82 kilometres) [southwest] of Gjoa Haven," says Angus Hiqiniq. (Submitted by Angus Hiqiniq)

Herman Kaglik had this colourful visitor stop by his backyard in Whitehorse, he says a "sure sign spring has sprung." (Submitted by Herman Kaglik)

Angeline Eetak made this wolf parka for her husband, Ernie Sr. Eetak. She says it was her first time sewing a wolf parka. Thanks for sharing the photo, Angeline! (Submitted by Angeline Eetak)

Now that's one happy dog! Thanks to Lindsay Tanaka for sharing the view from the hike up Spirit Canyon, Yukon. (Submitted by Lindsay Tanaka)

Thanks to Kacey Hall for this lovely look at the Pelly Mountains in pink. (Submitted by Kacey Hall)

"Mike Abel Tongola Aviugana, ice fishing at Nungarut (Bay of Two Rivers) in Iqaluit this past weekend. He is 3 years-old and thought there are sharks in his fishing hole," says Olivia Aviugana. (Submitted by Olivia Aviugana)

Eric McLeod, while out doing service work on the Northwestel towers, had a close encounter with a black bear. Look at him pose real nice beside the helicopter. At least he practised physical distancing! (Submitted by Eric McLeod)

Another lovely spring breakup view, this one of the Peel River near Fort McPherson, N.W.T. Thanks to Jamie Wilson for sharing! (Jamie Wilson)