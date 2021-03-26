Skip to Main Content
North·New

Your North: Best reader photos for the week of March 21

Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.

Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca

CBC News ·
How beautiful! The Tukisiagiarvik Society in Iqaluit showcased traditional clothing during Qaggiq 2021. What a show it was. (Submitted by Sandra Omik)

Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.

Wow! What a day and what a view! Rebecca Kanayuk shared this spectacular sundog from Pangnirtung, Nunavut. (Submitted by Rebecca Kanayuk)
This is pretty cool. Joey Ford brought along his lens ball to the Qaggiq event in Iqaluit. Looks like a postcard! Thanks Joey. (Submitted by Joey Ford)
This beautiful picture was sent to us by Fort McPherson, N.W.T., Chief Wanda Pascal. 'A picture of my tent set at Curtain Mountain ... half way to Old Crow', Yukon. (Submitted by Chief Wanda Pascal)
This amazing wildlife moment was captured near Walker Bay, Ulukhaktok, N.W.T. The photo was taken by Ron Kallak. His wife, Sarah Kallak, sent it to us and calls it 'Musk-ox of Walker Bay.' (Submitted by Ron Kallak)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now