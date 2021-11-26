Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 21 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 21
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Nov 28, 2021 11:00 AM CT | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A family cabin, deep in the woods. This spectacular photo comes to us from Marion Joyse Robert. 'Home away home,' Marion said. Looks like a postcard ... or a painting! (Photo: Marion Joyse Robert)
Here are some of the best photos you sent us from around the North this week.
Early Wednesday in Clyde River, Nunavut. Local hunters were getting ready to go seal hunting off the east coast of Baffin Island. What a moment captured on camera! (Photo: Tomasz Cichoń)
'The lunar halo, caused by ice crystals in the air, was joined by a gentle wave of aurora wafting through its circle,' said Bill Braden. A stellar photo captured near Rat Lake, Yellowknife. (Bill Braden)
An awesome closeup of ice crystals in the Yukon. This beauty was found near Tagish. (Photo: Dingo Piovesan)
The common raven is tough as nails. -40 C is nothing for these birds. Thanks to Mike McCann of the Yukon for this detailed closeup of this awesome bird! (Photo: Mike McCann)
Check out this amazing sundog. This vibrant image was taken in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, by David Russell Olson. The North sure does shine in winter! (Photo: David Russell Olson)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
Related Stories
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 1
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 14
now