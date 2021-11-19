Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 14
North
·
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Nov. 14
Here are some of the best photos from around the North this week.
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Nov 21, 2021 11:00 AM CT
This magical shot was captured in Kuujjuaq. They sure do love their hockey in Nunavik. Thanks to Maxence Chavanne for this incredible photo. (Photo: Maxence Chavanne)
Here are some of the best photos from around the North this week.
What a beautiful sight to wake up to. This sunrise over Baker Lake comes to us from Joe Aupaluktuq of Nunavut. (Photo: Joe Aupaluktuq)
Sundog near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. 'The picture was taken at Itivia, looking at the ocean which hasn't froze over yet,' said Ashley Voisey. (Photo: Ashley Voisey)
Lakes in some Nunavut communities are finally frozen. Here is seven-year-old Hunter David Tupiq Tupik, all set for hockey this winter. (PHOTO: Charlie Tautuarjuk)
Nares Mountain in November. The beauty of the Yukon is immense! Thanks to Josslyn Nessa James for sharing. (Photo: Josslyn Nessa James)
This stunning photo was captured by David Gunn in Iqaluit. David is one of our Nunavut videographers and this photo is just too good not to have in our photos of the week. Incredible stuff, David! (Photo: David Gunn)
