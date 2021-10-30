Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 24
North
·
New
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 24
Here are some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
Email your photos to jay.legere@cbc.ca or send them to our Facebook page
CBC News
·
Posted: Oct 31, 2021 10:00 AM CT | Last Updated: October 31
Yikes! This seal hole wasn't quite big enough. Clinton Swan took this remarkable photo of two seals that were both trying to get in the hole at the same time near Kavalina, Alaska. He says it took them about a minute to get unstuck. (Clinton Swan)
Here are some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
Two-year-old Miah Aglukkaq ice fishing near Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. She's peeking through the hole in search of some yummy fish. Stick, string, hook and bait is all she needs to pull a fish through the ice. (Vanessa Aglukkaq)
This perfect fall image comes to us out of the Yukon from Adam Skrutkowski. What a beautiful beast! (Adam Skrutkowski)
'Mirror freeze on Colville Lake,' says Janaya McCallum. This vivid, colouful, beautiful photo captures the stunning beauty of freeze up in the N.W.T. (Janaya McCallum)
A light-filled look into the Auyuittuq National Park. Thanks to Looie Veevee for sharing this photo he snapped last week. (Looie Veevee)
Skating in shorts on crystal clear ice in Nunavik. This is Peter Qisiiq from Kangiqsujuaq. He says 'climate change is here.' Despite the lack of the fluffy white stuff, Qisiiq says it was a 'beautiful day.' (Submitted by Peter Qisiiq)
