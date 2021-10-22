Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 17 | CBC News Loaded
North
·
New
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 17
Here are some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
Social Sharing
Send in your photos to our Facebook page or email jay.legere@cbc.ca
CBC News
·
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 10:00 AM CT | Last Updated: October 24
Mike Wasylyk took this winterland shot near Mayo, Yukon, when it was -14 C outside. It looks so beautiful this time of year. (Photo: Mike Wasylyk)
Here are some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.
An incredible glow as the sun rises over Fort Simpson's iconic teepee. This picture from the N.W.T. was sent to us by Jonathan Antoine. (Photo: Jonathan Antoine)
Northern lights dance over Igloolik, Nunavut, lighting up massive inuksuit in the community. This is the Arctic! (Photo: Jose Nihira)
The sun peaks through the trees as winter takes its grip in Fort McPherson, N.W.T. This gorgeous shot sent to us by Tommy Blake. (Photo: Tommy Blake)
Rosy skies over Norman Wells, N.W.T. This shot was sent to us by Reza Behboudi on Friday morning. It's starting to feel like winter! (Photo: Reza Behboudi)
This spectacular night shot at Kluane Lake, Yukon, was taken by Jason Gendron. He said he went out early Saturday morning to capture this incredibly beautiful moment. (Photo: Jason Gendron)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
Related Stories
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 3
Photos
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 10
now