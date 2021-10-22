Skip to Main Content
Your North: Best reader photos for the week of Oct. 17

Here are some of the best photos sent to us from around the North this week.

Mike Wasylyk took this winterland shot near Mayo, Yukon, when it was -14 C outside. It looks so beautiful this time of year. (Photo: Mike Wasylyk)

An incredible glow as the sun rises over Fort Simpson's iconic teepee. This picture from the N.W.T. was sent to us by Jonathan Antoine. (Photo: Jonathan Antoine)
Northern lights dance over Igloolik, Nunavut, lighting up massive inuksuit in the community. This is the Arctic! (Photo: Jose Nihira)
The sun peaks through the trees as winter takes its grip in Fort McPherson, N.W.T. This gorgeous shot sent to us by Tommy Blake. (Photo: Tommy Blake)
Rosy skies over Norman Wells, N.W.T. This shot was sent to us by Reza Behboudi on Friday morning. It's starting to feel like winter! (Photo: Reza Behboudi)
This spectacular night shot at Kluane Lake, Yukon, was taken by Jason Gendron. He said he went out early Saturday morning to capture this incredibly beautiful moment. (Photo: Jason Gendron)
